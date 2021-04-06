BY MOSES ORJIME, Abuja

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has said the corporate existence of the nation is daily threatened by terrorists, insurgents, militants, secessionists and kidnappers.

The group in a statement by the national publicity secretary, Ambassador Agbo Major stated this in an Easter message made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday.

He said that for country to remain united requires the collective efforts of patriotic citizens to overcome the subversive activities of these misguided compatriots and their foreign collaborators, and make the country safe and great again.

The umbrella body of registered political parties in Nigeria joined millions of Christians across the country to celebrate this year’s Easter and urged the faithful to use the occasion to renew their commitment and service to God and the fatherland.

The statement said Easter signifies the crucifixion and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ for the redemption of mankind which is the pillar of the Christian faith and urged Christians to emulate Jesus Christ’s sacrificial life and the love that spurred Him to die on the Cross to save humanity.

IPAC urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, tolerance, unity and good governance in the country.

The statement reads in part, “Council urges government at all levels to provide progressive leadership and deliver dividends of democracy

to the masses to alleviate their sufferings in tandem with Section 24(2)b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, which states that the security and welfare of the people

shall be the primary purpose of government. Nigerians demand and deserve improved standards of living not carnage.

“IPAC, as the umbrella body of the 18 registered political parties will continue to champion and promote sustainable democracy and good

governance in Nigeria. Together, we will build a stronger, prosperous and just democratic nation,” it stated.