BY INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja and ROYAL IBEH, Lagos

Nigeria will benefit from a United Kingdom £22 million new investment to build cyber security resilience in developing countries and globally, particularly in Africa and the Indo-Pacific.

This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by the Press and Public Affairs Officer/ British Deputy High Commission, Lagos, Ndidiamaka Eze, expert team will drive the regional fight against cybercrime to reduce the global impact and protect communities for a safer world.

The statement said that British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab announced this in a speech delivered at the National Cyber Security Centre’s CYBERUK conference yesterday. Raab said the UK would spend about £3 million of this funding to help INTERPOL set up a new team that will fight cybercrime in Africa.

The new INTERPOL desk will work across Nigeria, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya and Rwanda creating a regional strategy to support joint operations against cybercrime, and strengthen African states’ capability to combat the crime and those behind it, the statement added.

In his speech, Raab said: “We are working with like-minded partners, to make sure that the international order that governs cyber activity is fit for purpose. Our aim should be to create a cyberspace that is free, open, and peaceful and secure, which benefits all countries and all people. We want to see international law respected in cyberspace, just like anywhere else.

need to show how the rules apply to these changes in technology, the changes in threats, and the systemic attempts to render the internet a lawless space.”

Secretary general, INTERPOL, Jürgen Stock in his speech said, “With more than 4.5 billion people online, more than half of humanity is at risk of falling victim to cybercrime at any time, requiring a unified and strong response. The UK support for INTERPOL’s cyber initiative in Africa underlines its commitment to this fight and will be an important piece of the global security architecture to combat cybercrime.”

Since 2018 the UK has been actively partnering with Nigeria to support the development of Cyber Security policies and strategies. Both countries share an ambition to create a safe and secure digital community that provides opportunities for Nigerian citizens and promotes peaceful engagement in cyberspace that enhances national prosperity.