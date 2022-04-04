Team Nigeria to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, will participate in nine sporting events the country qualified for.

The events Team Nigeria will participate in are athletics, boxing, judo, par-athletics, para-powerlifting, para table tennis, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.

Nigeria will be joining 71 other nations and territories to participate in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham scheduled to hold from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, director of press and public relations, Mohammed Manga, who announced this in a press statement, said athletes will be called to Camp next month in different locations under the supervision of trained coaches and other athletes support personnel

The statement directed the concerned national sports federations to harmonise their Commonwealth Games roadmap (micro) dovetail into the Ministry’s central strategic plan (macro) on or before April 17, 2022.

The trials for selection of eligible athletes in their sports/disciplines will be concluded on or before 25 April, 2022.