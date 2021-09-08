He said both countries had a long history of mutual bilateral relationship which can be further explored to enhance socio-economic development.

“Clearly, history tells you that both countries have a long standing diplomatic relationship. We have however recently seen a number of unpleasant occurrences that has drawn both countries back to the table to fashion out a part way of resolution. This involved mostly youth who were the victims. But I am happy that just as Nigeria was talking about how to protect the rights of her citizens, particularly the youth population, South Africa was also thinking of doing the same. This will normalise our relationship as we seek ways of peaceful co-existence,” Dare said.

The minister, in a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, director of press and public relations, emphasized that the conversation should go beyond youth meetings to stakeholder consultations, aimed at strengthening ties between both countries.

In his response, South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Thamsanga Mseleka, said he was looking up to opening areas of cementing the long standing diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and South Africa.

He assured that South Africa was ready to partner with Nigeria to work out mechanisms that will strengthen relationships involving the youth in sports, culture and education.

He further said he was excited that the Bayana Bayana will be taking part in the Aisha Buhari Cup competition in Lagos.