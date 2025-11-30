President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, has projected that Nigeria would rank among the world’s top five economies by the year 2100, citing ongoing economic reforms and renewed regional leadership under President Bola Tinubu.

Touray made the projection in a message delivered on his behalf at the official launch of the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Friday in Abuja.

He commended Nigeria for once again assuming a leadership role at a time of heightened regional challenges, stating that ECOWAS forces had been deployed to Guinea-Bissau to prevent escalation and stabilise the country. He applauded Nigeria’s continued role in promoting peace, security and development in the sub-region.

He said, “While I celebrate this historic milestone, I want to particularly express appreciation to the leadership of Nigeria for advancing ECOWAS integration. Despite the security challenges Nigeria is faced with and the loss of lives to terrorism, we continue to see commitment and the willingness to secure the West African region.”

The ECOWAS commission president added that ECOWAS troops currently stationed in Guinea-Bissau were engaging stakeholders to prevent civil conflict.

“Our sons and daughters are there to salvage the situation, prevent civil war and secure the future of that country,” he said.

Touray lauded Nigeria’s resilience, describing the country as an inspiration to other ECOWAS member states.

He added, “Even in this period of crisis, Nigeria’s leadership strengthens the bond among us. In a world of economic transition, where security challenges are high, Nigeria continues to drive regional integration, and for that, we are proud of this great nation.”

He praised the Tinubu administration for its commitment to strengthening regional security and modernising Nigeria’s identity-management architecture through the ENBIC rollout. The new biometric card, he said, would facilitate legal movement, promote tourism, attract investment, enhance trade and support economic growth across West Africa.

Describing the launch of the unified biometric card as “a decisive step” against trans-border crimes, irregular migration and document fraud, he said the initiative marked a significant milestone in the region’s push for deeper integration.

He urged Nigeria to continue leading efforts to protect citizens across the region, noting that the ENBIC launch, made possible through the commitment of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), is a major step toward enhanced regional border security.

He added, “For us, this card is more than an identity document. It is a symbol of unity, progress, and shared responsibility for the future of West Africa.”

Touray also expressed appreciation to the European Union and other international partners for their support toward the ENBIC programme and broader ECOWAS integration initiatives.

Chief of Mission of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Dimanche Sharon, also hailed the launch, describing the card as “a strategic step toward secure mobility” that will greatly enhance migration management and identity verification in the sub-region.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that the launch makes Nigeria the seventh ECOWAS country to operationalise the card, a project conceived by the regional bloc 11 years ago but now revived under what officials described as President Bola Tinubu’s “renewed leadership and insistence on results.”