The Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, has announced his agency’s plan to increase the capacity of Electric Vehicle (EV) production in the country.

Aliyu made this known during the Nigeria Energy Summit II, organised by the Federal Ministry of Power, in collaboration with Germany and the European Union.

According to him, the move would support the provision of more EVs that are applicable to the Nigerian condition.

He noted that EVs production would allow the nation meet its target for the Paris Accord and the 2060 net zero commitment, both on reducing harmful gas emissions from vehicles.

“The Council has started work on an Electric Vehicle Policy, a set of fiscal incentives for both producers and buyers/users of EVs in Nigeria,” the NADDC DG said.

He also presented his agency’s strides in developing 100% Solar Powered EV Charging Stations, sited at three universities, namely Usmanu Dan Fodio, Sokoto, University of Lagos and University of Nigeria, Nsukka, bringing advanced automotive related technology to the doorsteps of students as an effective technology transfer initiative.

Aliyu’s presentation showcased a video of the first Nigerian Assembled Electric Vehicle, the Hyundai Kona EV, and also that of the Jet Mover Electric Delivery Van from Indegenous Nigerian automotive company, Jet Systems Motors.

Participants drove the Hyundai Kona EV to get a feel of the vehicle’s technology.