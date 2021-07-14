Nigeria will continue to ensure that the Republic of Cameroon remains an indivisible country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The president gave the assurance yesterday at State House, Abuja, when he received Mr Felix Mbayu, a special envoy from President Paul Biya of Cameroon.

Buhari in a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said Nigeria and Cameroon share historical ties and common borders, which make it imperative for them to look out for each other’s well-being.

“That was why when I first came to office in 2015, I immediately visited all our neighbours, because we are very clear about the value of good neighbourliness.

“You will have problems if your neighbours are not cultivated. And our relationship with Cameroon had been very clear since when I was serving in the military. The country offered us needed support during our Civil War,” the President said.

Stressing that Nigeria was aware of the separatist agitation by the Ambazonian Movement, President Buhari submitted that it was in the interest of Nigeria “to ensure that Cameroon is stable, and we will be steadfast in our support for you.”

Mr Felix Mbayu, who is also minister delegate in charge of cooperation with the Commonwealth, said Biya was happy with the role Nigeria plays in Africa, noting that the two neighbours share not just borders and historical ties, “but also common challenges.”