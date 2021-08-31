Nigerian Army and its Turkish counterpart have pledged to strengthen military bilateral relations to tackle terrorism.

This was reached when the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hidaye Bayraktar, paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja

In a statement issued by the director army public relations Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Bayraktar said the visit was to improve upon the existing relationship between the two countries and to assist Nigeria in its fight against terrorism.

The ambassador said like Nigeria, Turkey had equally been confronted with challenges of insecurity, pointing out that the defence corporations of both countries have to come into mutual agreement in order to curtail the activities of terrorists.

In his response, Gen Yahaya described the visit as an opportunity to further enhance the existing cordial relationship between both countries, particularly the land forces of Turkey.

He said during his recent tour of Turkey, he visited the Turkish Defence Corporation and concluded that it was an insightful tour.

Gen Yahaya stated that the relationship between the two countries will shore up the fighting capabilities of their armies through the sharing of intelligence and operational experience.