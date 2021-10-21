Community Pharmacies are the main pillars of Primary Healthcare system, yet, Nigeria has not fully utilize their capabilities, says the President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Dr. (Pharm.) Mazi Ohuabunwa, while calling on government to officially recognised them as Primary Healthcare centres.

Ohuabunwa who made the call at the pre-conference press briefing, heralding its 2021 national conference, on Wednesday in Lagos, said there is hardly any local government area in Nigeria without a pharmacy.

“Recognising Community Pharmacies as part of primary healthcare system is the right thing to do because that is what is applicable everywhere in the world. They should be incorporated as testing and vaccination centers to help ramp up testing and vaccination especially for the COVID-19 virus which we may have to cope with for a while,” he added.

The PSN president said government must rethink the health care system, adding that adequate policy should be put in place to train more personnel and retrain the health workers, for warlike situations like COVID-19 pandemic. Task shifting and task sharing should be goal driven from conception to implementation to be efficient, he said.

The pharma sector is the credibility of the health sector and should receive commensurate attention, Ohuabunwa said, while appluading government’s intervention in the healthcare sector lately which shows that they are convinced of this need.

“Though, we are yet to feel the impact due to challenges of sourcing foreign exchange, I commend government for its efforts. Going forward, I would advise government to provide loans to the pharma companies in the currency acceptable to country of importation.

Until medicines security is assured, PSN president said efficiency of health care delivery system is not guaranteed. He however called on government to implement the consultant pharmacists cadre to reduce casualties from medication errors which could increase during emergencies as could be in a pandemic