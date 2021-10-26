The Nigerian government, the United States, African Union and others have denounced the military coup d’etat in Sudan as soldiers reportedly killed three anti-coup protesters and injured 80 others in the country beleaguered by crisis since the ouster of long-serving dictator Omar Al-Bashir in 2019.

The chairman of Sudan’s ruling body, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, later announced the dissolution of the transitional government and the sovereign council and declared a nationwide state of emergency, hours after army forces arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other civilian leaders.

The federal government through a statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esther Susuwa, condemned the coup d’état and called for the “immediate release of the Prime Minister and all political prisoners and an immediate restoration of the transitional government and implementation of the agreed roadmap to return the country to constitutional democracy.”

The United States Senate Foreign Relations chairman Bob Menendez also condemned the coup, stressing that the military takeover of the transitional government will have lasting consequences on relations with the United States even as it advised the Sudanese military to “reverse course immediately.”

“African Union (AU) Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed “deep dismay” over the volatile political situation in Sudan.”