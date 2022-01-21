Federal Government of Nigeria and the United States yesterday signed a Cultural Property Implementation Act (CPIA) Agreement, as part of efforts to reduce the pillage of Nigeria’s ancient arts trafficked to the US.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, signed the Memorandum of Understanding on the CPIA with the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, in the presence of the minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, in Abuja.

Mohammed said that the agreement would reduce the pillage of Nigeria’s ancient arts.

The minister expressed optimism when he signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the CPIA with the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, in the presence of the minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in Abuja yesterday, decried that Nigerian antiquities were being imported into the US without the requisite Export Permit.

Mohammed said based on the agreement, Nigerian antiquities being imported into the United States without the requisite Export Permit will be seized at the border of the United States and returned to Nigeria without the arduous and costly task of going through the labyrinth of judicial and diplomatic processes.

He said, “This legislation was enacted by the United States to restrict the importation into the US of archeological materials ranging in date from 1500 B.C. to A.D. 1770 as well as ethnological materials including those associated with royal activity, religious activity, etc. from nations that have entered into the kind of bilateral initiative that we are signing here with the United States today,” he said.

The information minister said he was optimistic that the agreement will reduce the pillage of the nation’s irreplaceable archeological and ethnological materials trafficked to the US.

In her remarks, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Beth Leonard, said the agreement is aimed at preserving, restoring, and protecting Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

The envoy said, “In Nigeria, over the past decade, the US Mission has partnered with the Nigerian government and state institutions to preserve cultural landmarks and sites through projects worth over one million dollars and funded by the US Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation.