The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has unveiled Daar Communications PLC, owners of Africa Independent Television and Raypower Radio, as the sole right ticket holder for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff clash between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Black Stars of Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Announcing the broadcasting giant at a press conference held at the NFF Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, the general secretary of NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said the Daar Communications bade for the right as part of its corporate social responsibility, and the NFF accepted the bid based on the Federation’s trust and confidence in the broadcast company.

“Since inception of its operations, Daar Communications has consistently shown remarkable love and support for the growth and development of Nigeria football. The ticketing rights awarded to Daar Communications PLC today is a reflection of our confidence in the organisation to raise the profile of the game and fill the stadium to the capacity approved by FIFA with passionate fans who will cheer the Super Eagles to victory and on to Qatar 2022.”

Responding, chairman Daar Communication, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, said Daar Communication will deploy the resource and relationship it has to garner fans to cheer the Super Eagles to victory against the West African perennial rival, Black Stars of Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is great joy to be here today for the signing ceremony of the ticketing right awarded to Daar Communication. We have been longtime supporters of football, longtime supporters of a government driving football in Nigeria and I believe this signing will open a new vista of opportunities for Daar Communication to deploy resources and relationships it has to garner fans to come out enmasse to support the Super Eagles to victory against Ghana.

“As you are all aware, the Super Eagles have not played in Abuja for over 10 years now and it is a real privilege for us to have this opportunity to support NFF in bringing the game to Nigerians,” Dokpesi said.

The group managing director of Daar Communications, Mr Tony Anegbe Akiotu, said the deal is part of efforts to re-ignite the passion of Nigerians in the National Team and Nigeria Football generally.

He said. “The Super Eagles need all the support they can get for this big match. This move is part of our own efforts to re-ignite the passion of Nigerians in the National Team and Nigeria Football generally. Getting fans into the stadium, building up their excitement and anticipation in a unique way and finally getting them to unleash their energy in support of the Eagles is our overriding primary objective.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the tickets which will be available soon could go for N2000 for regular seats and N5000 to N10, 000 for VIP seats.