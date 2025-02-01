Despite the reduction in support from the United States of America to some countries, including Nigeria, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has said that Nigeria can still achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 2030 Agenda for SDGs, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet in 17 areas.

The Gates Foundation believes that with the crop of change-makers in Nigeria who meet as goalkeepers, they can end poverty and hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition in all its forms despite global funding challenges.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Nigeria Country Director, Uche Amaonwu, said there is an urgent need for stronger partnerships to sustain development efforts in Nigeria amid the global uncertainties.

Thursday evening at the Goalkeepers Nigeria event in Abuja, Amaonwu emphasised that while the foundation’s funding model provides some resilience, the shifting global landscape cannot be ignored.

“It’s been a tough year. But here’s the thing about development: we’re always going to face cycles of challenge, and we need to stay focused on our common goal,” Amaonwu said.

He expressed concern over the potential loss of the world’s largest development funder, warning that such a shift could put many initiatives at risk and necessitate a reassessment of philanthropic strategies.

“For example, the foundation invests heavily in innovation. We don’t have unlimited resources, but even with significant funding, it’s clear that we can only impact a small number of countries, not the entire world,” he noted.

Amaonwu stressed that partnerships with organisations like USAID and government agencies are crucial for implementing change.

He commended development workers in Nigeria for their dedication, urging them to continue pushing forward despite challenges.

“At the same time, we must remember that the work on the ground continues regardless of what’s happening elsewhere,” he added.

“Your work drives progress, and we appreciate everything you do.”

Also speaking at the event, Ekenem Isichie, Deputy Director of Policy, Advocacy, and Communication (PAC) at the Gates Foundation, acknowledged Nigeria’s difficulties, including high inflation and rising mortality rates.

However, he encouraged changemakers to remain resilient.

“We are facing tough times—high inflation, a rising mortality rate, and a growing need for collective action. However, the good news is that we are not alone. We are all here as changemakers. And together, we can make a difference,” Isichie stated.