By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Nigeria and Bangladesh will consolidate the mutually rewarding relationship between the two countries, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured.

Receiving the outgoing High Commissioner of Bangladesh, His Excellency, MD Shameen Ashan, in a virtual farewell audience yesterday , the President in a statement by his media aide , Femi Adesina congratulated the envoy on “the strides you have attained on the relationship between our two friendly countries.”

“We will continue to expand on what you have achieved, operations in agriculture, military cooperation, and in many other areas, will continue,” President Buhari added.

The outgoing High Commissioner thanked Nigeria for the support he received in about two-and-a-half years he spent here, noting that bilateral relations between the two countries have improved tremendously, with many Memoranda of Understanding signed, and others still in the works.

“Over 60 delegates visited Nigeria from my country for different purposes during my tenure. I and my wife will miss beautiful Nigeria,” MD Shameen Ashan said.