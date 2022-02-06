President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said Nigeria would continue to pursue peace and progress in Africa and other parts of the world by consistently pushing for justice, fairness and inclusiveness in global affairs.

In a meeting with the Prime Minister of Palestine, Mohammad Shtayyeh, at the ongoing African Union meetings, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said the country remained unwavering in supporting democracy, development and good governance, particularly in ensuring the rights of individuals and institutions.

“As a country we are doing our best, and we will continue doing our best to ensure justice and fairness,” he said.

The president assured the Palestinian leader that Nigeria would be consistent in pushing for peace and progress, while upholding the tenets of justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the Palestinian leader noted that the situation in the Middle East, particularly relations with Israel, had deteriorated over the years, adding that the world needs to know the facts.

Shtayyeh thanked President Buhari for his leadership role on the continent.

“Your Excellency, we thank you for your wisdom. We need it more now. Please continue to stay well and healthy, because we need your wisdom,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT