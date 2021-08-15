Nigeria will rise from its security and socioeconomic challenges into a glorious era, because the Spirit of God is in the country, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has said.

Osinbajo, in a statement signed yesterday in Abuja by his media aide, Laolu Akande, spoke at a Send Forth Service for Revd Israel Adelani Akanji, who until recently, served as senior pastor and minister in charge of the First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, for 22 years.

Akanji is now the new President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention.

In a remark he gave at the service, which was attended by the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Revd Olasupo Ayokunle and the minister of state for health, Dr. Olorunimbe Mamora, the vice president quoting from Genesis Chapter One, related events surrounding the creation of the heaven and earth to the nation’s present challenges and the lives of great individuals.

He said, “Indeed, the lives of great men and women, even as the lives of nations teach important lessons.

“In the beginning when God created the heavens and the earth, the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was on the face of the deep. The beginning was bleak, confused, without form, empty.

“This is the way of the lives of some of the greatest men and women and also nations. There might be confusion, grief, trouble, darkness and fear. But even in that confusion, the Bible tells us that the Spirit of the Lord was hovering over the face of the deep. God was in the darkness, He did not run away, He is not asleep.

“So, it is with our nation. Today, some things may seem bleak and grave, with insecurity, economic difficulties, but even in the midst of these problems, the Spirit of God is in this land, it is here, hovering over this nation.

“So, what happens next in verse three? We are told that suddenly God spoke, ‘let there be light…and there was light.’’

The darkness came to an end, the fear, insecurity came to an end. So, it shall be for you and our nation. In the next verse, scripture says, God saw the light that it was good….so it shall be for you and our nation. The light will come and it shall be good, very good,” he said.