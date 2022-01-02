A former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has expressed optimism that Nigeria will be great again in spite of her present numerous challenges if right leaders are elected into offices.

Mimiko, in his New Year message signed by John Paul Akinduro, his special assistant on media and digital communications, said though the past year was undoubtedly turbulent for Nigerians, especially in the areas of economy, security and public health, he was optimistic that Nigeria would rise again if the people choose the right leaders in 2023.

While reiterating his stand on restructuring as panacea to Nigeria’s many problems, the former governor said; “The major thing that can give birth to the Nigeria of our dreams is a credible electoral system.”

He advised the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari to do the needful in ensuring that the amended Electoral Act becomes a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT