Recent onslaught and successes recorded by security operatives against insurgent Boko Haram and other terror groups were a proof of of some improvements in the security situation in the country.

A voluntary think-tank group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which made the remark in a press statement in Abuja on Thursday, noted that the development was clearly the outcome of the renewed resolve of Nigeria’s security agencies to decisively deal with banditry, terrorism and all forms of criminality across the country.

The group operating under the aegies of APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign, in a statement jointly signed by their coordinators, Ismail Ahmed, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Salihu Moh Lukman and Tolu Ogunlesi,

also observed that “Nigerians are greatly encouraged by the reports from the various theatres of operation.

“We are confident that the sacrifices of our security agents, and the Buhari Administration’s investments in arming and supporting them, will not be in vain.”

It noted that it is also very important to continually acknowledge the victories and successes being recorded by the military and law enforcement agencies, in the various theatres of operation across the country.

“The tide has definitely turned against Boko Haram and ISWAP in the North East, and is turning against the bandits and criminals in the North West.

“In the South East, relative calm has returned, and efforts are ongoing to fully neutralize the militant networks that have been troubling the region. In the Coastal Areas, the full rollout of the Deep Blue and Falcon Eye surveillance and security projects is certain to deal a strong blow on the activities of pirates and militants in the weeks and months ahead,” the group added.