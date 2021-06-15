Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has said that he is confident that Nigeria will survive all the security challenges facing her and will emerge victorious at the end of it all.

He maintained that no amount of threat would jeopardise the corporate existence of Nigeria as one indivisible entity. The governor stated this during an interactive session with journalists at Government House Kano yesterday.

He said his confidence also stem from the resolve of all the socio-cultural organisations such as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Arewa Consultative Forum, and Middle Belt Coalition on the oneness of Nigeria.

On the high influx of almajiri children to Kano State, Ganduje said his administration has made befitting plans on how to curtail the challenge of almajiri children in the state.

Ganduje noted that the Northern governors have met on several occasions and discussed on measures needed to be taken in addressing the issue of almajiri children which among them include making legislation on the matter.

“Unfortunately most of the Northern Governors have not enacted any legislation on almajiri issue, which is actually causing a lot of setback in actualising our dreams of addressing almajiri child,” he said.

On the issue of pension and gratuity he said the government would do everything possible to solve some of the problems bedeviling the state pensioners.