By Chinelo Chikelu, Abuja

The National Association of Seadogs NAS, Pyrates Confraternity, said Nigeria is yet to feel the impact of President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption which formed a major part of his presidential campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advocacy organisation whose ideals are grounded on the promotion of a just society, joined its voice with others in a global anti-corruption campaign to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day, 2020 tagged Recover With Integrity: #UnitedAgainstCorruption.

Advertisements

According to the association, corruption, a global scourge with tentacles spread across all countries of the world, and in varying degrees has consistently and particularly undermined growth and development in Nigeria and other developing countries, with Sub-Saharan Africa ranked as the lowest scoring region on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index.

Highighting Nigeria’s case, NAS Capoon, Abiola Owoaje said based on global research by non-governmental organisation, Human Environmental Development Agenda HEDA, Nigeria lost $600 billion to corrupt government since her Independence; while she ranked 144th out of 180 nations on Transparency International Corruption Index of February 2019.

“Sadly, the war against corruption in Nigeria has been viewed with suspicion by the citizenry because of the perception that it is selective, ineffective, and has therefore stumbled on without credibility.

“The consensus opinion is that the battle against corruption must move beyond the tokenism of occasional recovery of funds and often theatrical convictions to the hard task of tackling the underlying structural defects, institutional failure, mediocre political leadership and other sundry predisposing factors,” he said.

Owoaje recommended, among other things, that government give anti-corruption institutes the required teeth to bite rather than barking; that it embark on a total reformation of the criminal justice system to engender a more modern, proactive judiciary and people-friendly policing. He further urged government to initiate the exemplary action of cutting the corrupt and unwieldy cost of governance, and also have the national anti-corruption strategy removed from the purview of the Presidency to guard against political exploitation.

“Government must ensure that all those saddled with the important task of managing resources for alleviating the harsh medical and economic effects of COVID-19, must appreciate the onerous responsibility, and help Nigeria and its citizens recover with integrity by standing united against corruption,” he said.

Meantime, the NAS Capoon, Sahara Deck, Victor Ofili, said the branch will continuously form strategic partnerships with other organisations within and outside the country to fight corruption in the interest of a just society where the masses interests are paramount.

“We will continue to interrogate government policies with a view to encouraging development for the benefits of the citizens,” Ofili added.