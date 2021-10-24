The Nigerian Army says it is a distinguished contributor to global peace in the comity of global defence forces.

The director, Nigerian Army public relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, stated this while reacting to report by a foreign media with the title; “Insurgency, Secessionism and Banditry Threaten Nigeria”.

He said the report was crafted to denigrate, demonise and destabilise the Nigerian government.

Nwachukwu said the report contained some unimaginable slurs targeted at the Nigerian military and the Nigerian Army in particular, which the service would like to respond to.

He said the report was one of those deliberate false and noxious narratives orchestrated by a network of detractors and coven of dark forces working very hard to adorn the Nigerian Army in an unfitting garb of infamy.

He said the report fruitlessly tried to vilify and rubbish the image, character and reputational standing of the Nigerian Army, but failed woefully.

“As a professional, hard-fighting and globally respected institution that has continued to occupy deserved glorious position in the comity of global defence forces, the Nigerian Army is certainly not what the so-called report by the Economist tried to characterize it,” he said.

He wondered why an international magazine worth its name and professional reputation would agree to lend its medium for a hatchet job of an article without as much as committing little effort to finding out the real truth about the Nigerian Army.

“How is it imaginable that the Nigerian Army that has distinguished itself as a worthy contributor to global peace and security through regional, continental and international peace keeping and peace support operations would be characterized as “Mighty on paper”?

How can the Nigerian Army that has restored democracies, brought peace to troubled lands and stabilized the sub-region through the dint of hard work, commitment to duty, discipline and professionalism be so denigrated?” he said.