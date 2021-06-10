The Nigerian Army (NA) has redeployed 14 senior officers in its new posting and appointments.

According to the outgoing director of Army public relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, he said all postings and appointments are with immediate effect.

By the latest development, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu has been appointed the new Army spokesperson from the Defence Headquarters.

He said the posting was in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria.

Those affected in the reorganisation include Major General FO Omoigui from Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI to Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria as Director General; Major General CG Musa from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI as Theatre Commander; Major General OR Aiyenigba from Defence Headquarters to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police as Provost Marshal (Army), and Major General IM Jallo from Defence Space Administration to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI as deputy Theatre Commander 1.

Others include Brigadier General NU Muktar from Nigeria High Commission Islamabad to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Director of Procurement; Brigadier General O Nwachukwu from Defence Headquarters as eerstwhile Director of Defence Information to Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations as Director; Brigadier General AE Abubakar from Department of Training and Operations (Defunct) to Headquarters 22 Brigade as Commander; Brigadier General KO Ukandu from Office of the Chief of Army Staff (Director Procurement) to National Defence College (NDC) as Directing Staff; Brigadier General IB Abubakar from Nigerian Army Armour School to Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations and as Deputy Director Operations; Brigadier General AM Umar from Army War College Nigeria to Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Chief of Staff, and Brigadier General AJS Gulani from Nigerian Army Armour School to Headquarters 24 Task Force Brigade as Commander.

Also affected are Colonel KE Inyang from Headquarters Department of Army Logistics to Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Military Assistant to the Chief of Army Staff; Colonel OO Braimah from Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI to Nigeria High Commission Islamabad as Defence Attachee, and Colonel IP Omoke from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Defence Intelligence Agency as Assistant Director, Foreign Liaison/Liaison Officer (Army).

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, urged all the affected senior officers to justify the confidence reposed on them in their new positions.