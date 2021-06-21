The newly elected President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Segun Mojeed has added a new feather to his cap by being appointed the First Deputy Secretary General of the pan African Human Resources body; African Human Resources Confederation (AHRC).

In a letter by Areff Salauroo, President of AHRC to the CIPM President, while congratulating the new CIPM President, he also confirmed his appointment as the first ever First Deputy Secretary General of the continent’s human resources body.

Olusegen Mojeed was only this month elected as the 20th President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management. Segun Mojeed is also the Lead Consultant for Bezaleel Consulting Group.

Olusegun Mojeed, Executive Consultant/Head of Practice, Bezaleel Consulting Group, the HR Company he co-founded with his wife in 1994. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Yale School of Management, United State of America.

A certified New World Kirkpatrick Learning Effectiveness Evaluator, Segun is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and the Institute of Training & Development respectively.

a 2006 CIPM Merit Award Winner for his outstanding contributions to the development and professionalism of the HR profession.

He is a Centre for Management Development (CMD) certified trainer/consultant. A member of the Association for Talent Development (ATD), he is on the faculty of the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS) as an Industry-Experience subject matter expert.

Segun is a thorough-bred licensed global Human Resource, Learning & Talent Development professional with over three decades of multi-sectorial experience and core competencies in Strategy, Execution & Corporate Excellence; Leadership; Extra-Legendary Customer Service; Talent Management; Personal Leadership, Self-Mastery & Emotional Intelligence; Artificial Intelligence; Change Management & Execution; Strategic Human Resource Management; etc.