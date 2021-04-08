ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian Breweries Plc has said despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession, the company recorded an improved performance, primarily driven by robust sales volume growth.

This was disclosed by its managing director, Mr Jordi Borrut Bel at the pre-annual general meeting media briefing of the company held in Lagos yesterday.

Bel attributed the significant increase in sales for the 2020 financial to the company’s quest for innovation, adoption of e-commerce and other digital practices to drive sales as well as the hard work and commitment of its staff.

The MD listed some of the innovations to include the introduction of Eco-friendly labels for NB non–alcoholic brands; category penetration with premium propositions through the launch of new Desperado Brand (Beer flavoured with Tequila), the launch of two new Maltina variants (Pineapple & Vanilla), change in package designs for some of our existing brands (Legend, Star Radler, Amstel Malta and Life ) to deepen consumer affinity; Introduction of new pack formats and SKU’s extension, product line extensions

Stating that innovation will remain a major driver for growth in the beer industry, he reaffirmed NB’s commitment to remaining a leader in this field, introducing new products and ideas to drive market demand and meet the yearning of its consumers.

He assured stakeholders that the company remains committed to not only keeping its balance sheet strong but ensuring that the health, safety and welfare of its employees, customers and partners are protected.