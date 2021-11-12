Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc has stated that it will increase its investment portfolio in the country, thereby enhancing local manufacturing.

This reiterates the company’s commitment to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy as it formally unveiled its 75th anniversary logo as part of activities to mark the epoch event slated to begin on November 16, 2021.

Speaking at a media parley in commemoration of the 75th anniversary held in Lagos, the newly appointed managing director of the Company, Mr Hans Essaadi revealed that the company intended to invest significantly in capacity extension to meet its objectives and rising demands in the market.

“We have grown with Nigeria and it is clear that moving forward, we will continue to invest significantly in capacity extension to meet our objectives as well as demands in the market.

“We should expect much of these extensions in the east and northern parts of the country and our majority shareholder, Heineken, is committed to this and this is good as it will bring direct and indirect job opportunities for Nigerians,” Essaadi said.

The chairman of the Company, Mr Kolawole Jamodu, said it was not an easy journey to be in existence for 75 years, attributing the company’s secrets to hard-working staff with strong loyalty to NB.

The chairman added that investors, customers, shareholders as well as their international partners had supported the growth of the company in the past 75 years.

The Corporate Affairs director, NB, Sade Morgan averred that the giant brewer has maintained its pride of place in the mind of consumers, across generations, through timeless innovation, brand relevance and consistent strategy.

She added that “I would like to assure all our consumers that as we mark this anniversary, the best is yet to come. We have the support of passionate staff, stakeholders and shares that remain fully energized to delight Nigerians for another 75 years. We are grateful to everyone, our consumers, investors, staff, government and media for their continuous support over the last 75 years.

“Our customers, young, old, male, female, spread all over the country, are the ones who gave us a reason to wake up early to delight and excite Nigerians. They have provided inspiration behind some of our greatest brands and have rewarded our labour with patronage and support.”

According to the company, the efforts of its highly trained workforce and the support of its shareholders and partners have culminated in its success over the years.

Nigerian Breweries disclosed that it had reached about 56 per cent in local sourcing of raw materials, noting that it has injected about $114 million in capital investments and expansion projects.

According to the Company, we have prioritized import substitution and accretion for foreign reserve with N78 billion in investing and cultivating locally sourced materials in the last five years and N20 billion in sorghum value in 2021 through commercial purchase and smallholder farming.