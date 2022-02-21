Nigerian Breweries Plc has declared a revenue of N437.196 billion in its audited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2021.

This represents a 29.7 per cent increase when compared to N337.006 billion recorded during the corresponding period in 2020.

A breakdown of the audited results released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) at the weekend showed that, the company’s profit for the period under review grew by 71.8 per cent, rising from N7.525 billion in 2020 to N12.927 billion in 2021, while earning per share up by 70.7 per cent to N1.57 from 92 kobo.

Cost of sales grew by 26.8 per cent to N276.872 billion from N218.355 billion, while gross profit increased by 35.2 per cent from N118.691 billion to N160.413 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement signed by the company secretary/legal director, Uaboi Agbebaku, said: “the board of directors commended the management for placing the company on the path to recovery from the debilitating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges faced during the year.”

The oard would be recommending to shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) the declaration of a total dividend of N12.921 billion representing a 100 per cent dividend payout ratio.

Recall that the company had earlier in October 2021, paid an interim dividend of N3.230 billion which translated to 40 kobo per share. The final proposed dividend of N9.69 billion or N1.20 per share will be payable to shareholders upon approval ‪on April 25, 2022.

Agbebaku revealed that the company remains committed to delivering improved performance in the years ahead. It would also continue to deploy cost-efficient measures to keep its balance sheet strong and healthy while ensuring that the safety and welfare of its employees, customers, and partners remain well protected.

ADVERTISEMENT