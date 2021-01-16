BY ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM |

2020 was a topsy-turvy year for the entertainment industry. Just as many gnashed their teeth, the same way others smiled to the bank. But one of the high points of 2020 was the many controversies that followed some celebrities into 2021.

Celebrities are always in the spotlight; some have found ways to stay out of controversies while others have made it a lifestyle.

Nigerians are talented people with celebrities spreading across the entertainment industry. Artistes, actors, actresses, OAPs, filmmakers, comedians, dancers, and so on make the bunch of celebrities from this part of the world.

Some of these celebrities have, therefore, been known to be controversial as they were always involved in issues leading to public disputes and disagreements.

Burna Boy vs Davido, Reekado Banks:

Burnaboy is one of Nigeria’s finest artistes today. The BET 2019 award winner is known for controversies in the music industry. Burnaboy is seen either dragging fellow artistes (Reekado Banks, Davido, and so on) to claim his seat as one of the best in the Nigerian music industry or speaking ill of the Nigerian government just like Fela-Anikulapo-Kuti. He was arrested with his father for causing too much noise in his neighbourhood.

Two of the top musicians in the industry, Burna Boy and Davido, have not been on positive terms for a while now.

It all started after Davido reposted a fan’s art on his page where he and Wizkid were hailed as the GOATs in the industry. This did not go down well with Burna who felt he was left out on purpose and he resorted to blasting his colleague.

Burna Boy is not a stranger to controversy and he also made headlines when he shunned another singer, Reekado Banks. He noted that Banks was not on the level to battle with him and fans did not find the statement funny. He later went all the way to Ghana to fight with Davido. That ended 2020 on a bad note.

DBanj

Music star, Dapo Oyebanjo, was accused by a young woman of sexually assaulting her in 2018.

According to her account on social media, the singer made passes at her after she attended an event she was invited to by a friend. She claimed that after turning him down several times, he forced his way into her hotel room and molested her.

Seyitan decided to call him out on social media after the singer’s post condemning rape on Instagram.

Erica and Laycon:

BBNaija stars, Erica and Laycon, were two housemates who gave fans a lot to argue about on social media.

During the show, Laycon had expressed his affection for Erica while she on the other hand preferred to be with Kiddwaya. Erica and Laycon started out as friends but things spiralled out of control due to unsettled feelings and they no longer see eye to eye. Erica was eventually disqualified from the show after her outburst at Laycon where she called him several unprintable names.

Lil Frosh:

When news broke that upcoming Nigerian singer and DMW signe , Lil Frosh was accused by his ex-girlfriend, Gift, of being very violent towards her, the internet went frenzied.

The young lady shared her story and accompanied it with proof of photos of the how she was molested by the rapper who she accused of deforming her face during one of his series of beatings.

The high point of the whole saga was when the singer was dropped by his music label, even though the label boss, Davido, said that he would always be his brother.

The artiste who was pleading after he was dragged on Social Media, eventually denied the claims and said that his girlfriend had a boil and it was the reason for her swollen face and not his punches.

Naira Marley:

Marlian president, Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, is one of Nigeria’s most controversial musician today. The ‘soapy’ crooner became well-known when he was taken into EFCC’s net for cases of fraud. He had since used his music and social media platforms to make controversial posts in the society. Recently, Naira Marley travelled and performed in a show despite government’s ban on social gathering and inter-state movement this period. This was not the first time he would be flouting government’s order; he was arrested alongside actress Funke Akindele and others for the same reason few months ago. People are now dancing to another of his trending controversial song making lot of wave on social media.

Cynthia Morgan vs Jude Okoye:

Nigerian dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan, broke the internet after her viral interview on Instagram live where she claimed that her former label boss, Jude Okoye, made her sign a bad contract and also owed her money.

The talent manager later debunked the claims after sharing a copy of the contract she signed online. This move left fans in confusion about who to believe.

9ice Sexcape:

Nigerian musician, 9ice, recently made headlines and not for winning a Grammy. The “Gongo Aso” crooner was embroiled in a scandal after he was discovered to have cheated on his wife in less than a year after their marriage. 9ice later took to his page to appeal to Nigerians to beg his wife in a video many have described as embarrassing and distasteful.

Lizzy Anjorin:

This Nollywood actress is no stranger to controversy and does not seem to fear it.

She tied the knot with her long-time beau and people were quick to bring up information that he was married to five other women and that they had kids for him.

Lizzy was unbothered by their claims and even challenged them to come for DNA tests.

DJ Switch:

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Switch, rose in fame after the role she played during the EndSARS protest at Lekki on October 20, 2020.

Her live video coverage of the event raised serious dust with some people saying she lied and others believing her. According to several reports, she is currently in hiding at an unknown location in Canada.