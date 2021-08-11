As part of his effort to promote Igbo culture in Ghana and the Diaspora, the Eze Ndigbo Ghana and the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the Association of Ndieze Ndigbo in the Diaspora, HRM Ihenetu, his wife Ugoeze Liberty Ihenetu, Palace Elders (Ndi Ichie) and Ndigbo in Ghana will on September 19 celebrate the 2021 Igbo Day/New Yam festival.

In a statement, HRM Ihenetu said the event promised to showcase rich Igbo culture and cuisine to the rest of the world.

To this end, “I am inviting all Igbo sons and daughters to this festival that will help others to know that we have rich cultural background that dated back to several centuries before the advent of the whiteman,” he said.

The royal father said this year’s event is the 9th edition and it promised to be electrifying, as it would give Ndigbo opportunity to commune together and celebrate the event.

On the importance of annual New Yam festival, the royal father who has won many awards as a culture and peace ambassador, said yam is king of crop and as such worth to be celebrated.

He added that, as laid down by Igbo tradition and culture, celebration of Yam afford Ndigbo the opportunity to come together to thank God for a fruitful farm season.

“The occasion is especially important to us in the Diaspora as it give us the opportunity to interact with our brothers and sisters and children in our language. Igbo sons and daughters who hadn’t got the privilege to travel home to witness the event, will now be able to enjoy it here in Ghana,” Ihenetu added.