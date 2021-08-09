Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has called for a review of the Nigerian Constitution in such a way that it would reflect the yearnings and aspirations of the people and take care of the interests of the various ethnic groups in the country.

Akeredolu observed that the current agitations in the country are a pointer to the necessity and exigency of fundamental adjustments in the constitution of the country.

The governor who spoke on the “Redesigning The Nigerian Constitution For National Development And Inclusiveness,” at the 67th Anniversary and Annual Reunion of the Loyola College Ibadan Old Boys Association (LOCOBA), called on the constitution review committee of the National Assembly to ensure that all submissions on the proposed constitutional amendments are scrutinised and analysed to come up with useful suggestions.

He said, “Democracy operates, presumably, on the principles of freedom to choose representative leadership, reflective of political alignments as dictated by current exigencies, a group’s exercise of considerable control on socio-economic activities and preservation of its identity as a component unit within a broader political entity.

“It is permissive, on a liberal scale, of the rights of individual citizens. It also imposes duties and places checks on propensities towards licentiousness.

“A democratic system can only be effective to the extent to which the legal processes driving it are structured.

“The Constitution of a country is the basic law. The aspirations, anxieties and expectations of a political entity must be well captured in the document.

“All other laws must flow from this legal fount. A constitution doesn’t have to be voluminous. It should be concise and written in simple but elegant prose. It should leave no section of the country, for which it is designed, in doubt as regards inclusivity. All component units must participate as equal partners.”