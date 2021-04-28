ADVERTISEMENT

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has debunked rumours of ongoing recruitment being conducted by the service.

A statement signed by the public relations officer of the service, Francis Enobore, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, stated that no agent(s), syndicate(s) or private individuals have been engaged to carry out recruitment exercise on behalf of the service.

The statement said that it came to the notice of the management of the NCoS that some unscrupulous elements are scamming unsuspected members of the public by purporting to be conducting recruitment exercise on its behalf.

It maintained that recruitment into the service, when vacancy exists, is usually advertised for qualified candidates to indicate their interest online, adding that the exercise is always free and does not involve any financial inducement.

Enobore therefore advises members of public to disregard entreaties from such groups/individuals whose interest it is to defraud unsuspecting individuals.