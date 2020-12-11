One of Nigeria’s inspirational storytelling artist, Orry Shenjobi is set to debut her solo art exhibition ‘The Beauty Within the Struggle’. The event which promises to be experiential will take place from the 18th to 24th of December 2020 at Angels and Muse Art Gallery Lagos.

Orry Shenjobi, the Creative Director of Studio Orry is a unique storyteller. Her unrefined pieces of art are inspirational, crisp visuals and realistically created using mixed materials to encapsulate the depths of individualistic identity.

The creatively curated collection of art pieces by Orry tells the beautiful story of Nigerans and their amazing resilience in the face of unconventional situations. The solo exhibition is designed to showcase realistic designs created with a fresh and unrefined technique. Through her vast collection of strikingly demonstrative media pieces, which comprises of an integration of painting and photography, Orry affords hope to her audience.

The Beauty Within the Struggle’ is a seven days exhibition starting from the 18th to the 24th of December 2020. Having allocated the first two days for the event opening with media and some VIPs, the 20th to 24th will be specially dedicated to all art enthusiasts.

“I hope to explore the depths of individualistic identity – the connections between society and self, whilst using prevalent social issues as a backdrop” says Orry Shenjobi. “From the everyday lives of the unheard, to the shared struggles of a collective, I capture these moments. By exploring the myriad of hopes, dreams, and fears of said individuals, I emphasize a sense of unity in uniqueness amongst these narratives. And this concept of unified individuality is made apparent in my work”.

Commenting further about her creative rendition, Orry explored the unique processes involved in creating art. “Through the calculated use of materials and seamless weaving of media, I challenge my audience to question their preconceived notions. Thus, provoking many to embark on personal discovery journey through unexplored territories. It is my way of inviting my audience to be co-creators with me and witnesses the multidimensionality of life.” Orry Shenjobi added.

Her immersive visual rendition focuses on captivating real-life pieces showcasing parts across Lagos, Nigeria, mostly on a well-known and isolated shantytown, Makoko. Orry’s art Highlights the beauty found despite difficult and unconventional situations.