By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

The Centre for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development (CNDDD) has announced that it will host a webinar in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to enable a sustainable national dairy sector and value chain in Nigeria.

The CNDDD webinar titled “Harnessing the Great Unpolished Diamond of Africa” slated for March 10, will have pressmen in virtual attendance. Speakers at the webinar would include the chief Operating officer of URUS, Mr. Keith Heikes, head of Animal Science, Nasarawa State University, Prof. Mohammed Maikano Ari and Corporate director, Dairy Development, Royal FrieslandCampina, Mr. Jeroen Elfers.

According to a release from FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, the webinar would highlight the key building blocks required for a sustainable dairy sector in Nigeria and provide insights into best practices around cattle breeding and the importance of good animal nutrition.

“The Center for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development is Nigeria’s first national expertise Centre for Dairy Development and it is committed to unlocking and developing dairy expertise for all stakeholders in the Nigerian dairy sector.

“The Centre seeks to drive a homegrown model for the entire dairy value chain in Nigeria as it partners with stakeholders including the government, universities and dairy value chain professionals.”