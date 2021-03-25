By EMMANUEL OGBONNAYA

The activities in the Prize cycle of the $100,000 Nigeria Prize for Science, sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), have resumed with the hand-over of 49 entries to the panel of judges.

This was revealed today by the Advisory Board for the prize, chaired by Professor Alfred Akpoveta Susu at a virtual hand-over ceremony. According to Professor Susu, the entries received in 2020 for the theme “Innovations in Sustainable Food Security” were carried over into the 2021 cycle after a decision to postpone the prize due to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Prof Susu revealed that, the 49 entries which were electronically received from across the globe to be shortlisted by the judges were overwhelmingly from Nigerians.

Speaking at the ceremony, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, said NLNG was excited about the return of the prize, stating that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the accelerated development of vaccines emphasise the need to maximise utilisation of science in solving human problems. She said seeking solutions to Nigerian problems and development issues were the reason The Nigeria Prize for Science was set-up in line with NLNG’s vision of helping to build a better Nigeria.

“The world has learnt the hard way that science can help us. We are not using up to half of the capacity in the science research and development industry, especially in Nigeria where are we are grappling with our educational system. Nigerians are intelligent people, and I believe we can be pioneers and we can stand at par with other countries when it comes to scientific endeavours.

“With foresight, we established the prize and over challenging years, we modified it and opened it to all irrespective of nationality just to spur science in the country. We have ensured that entries are focussed on solving Nigeria’s problems. It does not matter who finds solutions to the Nigerian problems. All that counts is that it helps to build a better Nigeria, in line with our Company’s vision. We must take action now,” she said.

The entries were handed over to the panel of judges, chaired by Professor Patrick Obi Ngoddy. In his remarks, Professor Obi assured all that the entries will be painstakingly examined. He also promised the panel will deliver on their terms of reference.

Professor Patrick Obi Ngoddy is a professor of Food Engineering and Processing. Other members of the panel are Professor Yusuf Abubakar and Professor Oyebiodun Longe.

On the prize’s Advisory Board in addition to Professor Susu are Professor Michael Adikwu, Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja and also a past winner of the Science Prize; Professor Elijah Mshelia, a nuclear physicist; Professor Barth Nnaji, renowned scientist and former Minister of Power; and Chief Dr. Nike Akande, two-time minister and former President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the country’s premier chamber of commerce.