The Ambassador of Nigeria to the Republic of Turkey, Ismail Yusuf Abba, has pledged to constructively engage with the Turkish government to promote Nigeria’s interest and further strengthen the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to a statement by Mrs Ibiyemi Aisha Robert-Ajiboye, Minister (Political Matters),Embassy of Nigeria, Ankara, Turkey, Ambassador Yusuf presented his letters of Credence, on Wednesday, to the President of the Republic of Turkey, HE, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

The presentation marked the formal accreditation of Ambassador Yusuf who was recently appointed along with other Ambassadors by President Muhammadu Buhari, and subsequently deployed to various countries.

Ambassador Yusuf, a career diplomat, brings to his new post three decades of diplomatic experience. The Nigerian Ambassador conveyed greetings from President Buhari to President Erdogan, expressing gratitude to Turkey’s unflinching support to the nation and her people.

In his remarks at the event, President Erdogan offered to assist Nigeria in the fight against terrorism and asked the Ambassador to arrange a meeting between relevant officials from Nigeria and Turkey to work out possible areas of cooperation.