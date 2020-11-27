BY CHRISTIANA NWAOGU, AbujA

It’s a fact that in the past, Nigerian women were being discouraged from applying their minds to the learning and teaching of Mathematics at any level of education. Despite this discouragement, a few of them have persevered and broke the jinx.

Their feat is attributable largely to their resilience and the fact that the world, Nigeria inclusive has successfully altered that age-long ideology. consequently, some female professors cum mathematicians have not only laid the groundwork for their students to excel but have advanced the space flight.

The undelisted five female professors of Mathematics are among the most impressive and innovative Nigeria can boost of. These women attracts the coverage of LEADERSHIP Friday this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, as far as their admirers are concerned, these classic -five have tirelessly dedicated their career to mathematics to advance University Education in the country.

Olabisi Oreofe Ugbebor

Olabisi Oreofe Ugbebor born as Grace Olabisi Falode, on January 29, 1951 is the first female professor of mathematics in Nigeria. Born in Lagos, she studied mathematics at the University of Ibadan and graduated in 1972 and then at the University of London, where she obtained a PhD in 1976.

In 1973, she had a postgraduate diploma in statistics at the University College London, before completing her thesis on Sample Path Properties of Brownian Motion (1976) at the age of 25. While at the University of Ibadan, she was the only female student in her class. She became the first Nigerian woman to become a professor in Mathematics.

Upon her return to Nigeria, Olabisi was appointed as Lecturer II in the Mathematics Department of the University of Ibadan and took the appointment on 22nd August 1976. On 1st October, 1979, she was promoted to Lecturer I in Mathematics Department in the same university..

The enterprising Olabisi was made a Senior Lecturer on June 16, 1989 and as Associate Professor on October 1, 1998. She has published papers and books on a wide range of topics.

In 1981 she was a Visiting Fellow at the Laboratoire de Calcul des Probabilités, University of Paris VI, Paris, France, from February to May, then in August of the same year, she was a Visiting Fellow at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

Advertisements

In 1988, Ugbebor returned to the Laboratoire de Calcul des Probabilités for three months, October-December, again as a Visiting Fellow.

At the University of Ibadan, she has served as thesis advisor for Ph.D. students and the joint thesis advisor with Professor O Akinyele. She has supervised the studies of several M.Sc. students.

At Ibadan, she was Departmental Examinations Officer (1994-1996); Member, Committee for Centre for Women Studies, chairman, Departmental Staff-Student Liaison Committee (1981-1992); Member, Faculty Board of Studies (1994-1995); Member, Faculty Finance Committee (1997); Member, Senate (1994-2003); and Acting Head, Department of Mathematics (1996-2003 and 2007-2009).

In 2017, she was made a Fellow of the Mathematics Association of Nigeria. she is also a Reciprocity Member, London Mathematical Society and member, Bernoulli Society for Mathematical Statistics and Probability (1988-1992) and member, Third World Organisation of Women in Science, Italy, 1993-date.

Grace Alele Williams

Grace Alele Williams received her education at Queens College in Lagos, University College at Ibadan, and the University of Vermont, before receiving a PhD in mathematics education from the University of Chicago in 1963.

She made history as the first Nigerian woman to be awarded a doctorate. She returned to Nigeria for a couple of years’ post-doctoral work at the University of Ibadan before joining the faculty of the University of Lagos in 1965.

William’s interest in mathematics education was originally sparked by her stay in the US, which coincided with the Sputnik phenomenon. Working with the African Mathematics Programme in Newton, Massachusetts, under the leadership of MIT professor Ted Martins, she participated in mathematics workshops held in various African cities from 1963 to 1975.

Highlights included writing texts and correspondence courses covering basic concepts in mathematics, working in concert with leading mathematicians and educators. She taught at the University of Lagos from 1965 to 1985, and spent a decade directing the Institute of Education, which introduced innovative non-degree programmes, with many of the certificate recipients’ older women working as elementary school teachers.

Appointed the first female Vice Chancellor of a Nigerian university in 1985, Professor Williams believes her appointment at the University of Benin, which ended in 1992, was a test case to demonstrate women’s executive capability.

Among her honours are Fellow of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria and of the Nigerian Academy of Education; Merit Award Winner of old Bendel State in Nigeria; and Regional Vice President for Africa of the Third World Organization for Women in Science”.

Williams also served as the chairwoman of AMUCWMA, the African Mathematical Union Commission for Women in Mathematics.

Another position held by her was Vice President and member of the Executive board of The Third World Organisation for Women in Science (TWOWS). Among Williams’ papers related to the African Mathematics Programme are the following: The Entebbe Mathematics Project, International Review of education in UNESCO, Dynamics of curriculum change in mathematics: Lagos State Mathematics Project,in West African Journal of Education, 18, No. 2, 1974, 241-253 and the development of a modern mathematics curriculum in Africa, in: Arithmetic Teacher, No. 4, 1976, 254-261.

Uchenna Petronilla Ogoke

Professor Uchenna Petronilla Ogoke lectures at the University of Port Harcourt in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Faculty of Science. She obtained her bachelor’s degree, BSc (Ed) Mathematics from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (uNN) in 1999.

In 2008 she obtained a PGD in Statistics from the University of Port Harcourt, Choba, Rivers State, Nigeria, an M.Sc Statistics from University of Port Harcourt, Choba in 2010 and a Ph.D in Biostatistics from the University of Port Harcourt in 2015.

She has lectured in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics of the University of Port Harcourt for over seven years now, teachings Graduates and Undergraduates.

She was awarded the International Travel Grant Award from the International Biometric Society for the 27th International Conference held in Florence, Italy July, 2014.

Ogoke also has the Award of the Best Young Statistician Poster Presentation at the 27th International Biometric Society Conference held in Florence, Italy July, 2014.

Nkemdirim Ogbonna

Nkemdirim Ogbonna is a Professor of Mathematics at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State.

She attended the University of Cambridge, UK where she obtained the Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), University of Lagos, for her M. Sc.in Applied Mathematics and B. Sc. in Mathematics.

Her research areas span across- The mathematical theory of indentation behaviour of natural materials; Elastic interaction of dislocations with boundaries in multi-phase materials; Innovative ways to make Mathematics more meaningful to the learner and Natural convection heat transfer.

Ogbonna was the Deputy Dean, College of Natural and Applied Sciences, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike between March 2009 – April 2013 and the acting head, Department of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science, Michal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike between October 2006 – September 2007.

She is a member of the Adventist Women’s Ministries, associate director, Eastern Nigeria Union Conference, Nigerian Mathematical Society and Nigerian Women in Mathematics.

Deborah Olufunmilayo Makinde

Professor Deborah Olufunmilayo Makinde is of the Department of Mathematics, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.

She obtained a Doctorate in Mathematical sciences in 2011, a Master degree in Mathematical sciences in 2000 and a bachelor’s degree in 1997.

She is a reviewer to some National and International Journals and editorial member of two international journals.

Makinde has written over 30 books and journal articles including; On sufficient condition for starlikeness, General Mathematics, 18 (3): 35-39 (ROMANIA); A characterisation of analyticity using Cauchy integral formula, Far East Journal of Mathematical Sciences, 46 (2): 107 – 111 (INDIA); On Hadamard product of certain integral operator, ICASTOR Journal of Mathematical Sciences 5 (1): 79 – 83 (INDIA) and On a certain integral univalent operator, Pioneer Journal of Mathematics and Mathematical Sciences 1 (2): 131 – 135 (INDIA)