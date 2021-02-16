There are some exciting content creators emerging from the Nigerian film industry, aside being amazing with their production, they are also empowering young filmmaking enthusiasts because they believe in new talents needed in the film making space.

One of those empowering young directors is the Nigerian filmmaker, cinematographer and video director, Akhabue Evans also known as Director En’man.

While he works and directs for Carel Films where he is also the Chief Executive Officer of the company, he is also mentoring and educating many through BTS-GRAM also known as BehindTheSceneGram, a filmmaking blog on the process of filmmaking

Director En’man has directed the music videos of music artistes like Sinach, Ada Ehi, Rozey, Eben, Jahdiel, Testimony Jaga, and Samsong.

Director En’man is a trained lawyer but found love in motions works, and he is also empowering more film enthusiasts.

He has empowered many through BehindTheSceneGram by organizing free training, giving out equipments review film gears and more.

“Based on our successful experience with this program in the past, we have further enhanced the initiative to offer a unique educational experience,” he said.

“We need to keep encouraging young people and listen to professional discussions designed to encourage appreciation of film and culture.

“They will be encouraged to express themselves, connect with and learn from others, and discover new things about the world around them. I’m really proud and excited about this program. I want to empower our youth – they are the leaders of tomorrow”.

Director En’man is regarded as one of the great Nigerian filmmakers, for his steady pacing, pulsing electronic scores, and raw action.