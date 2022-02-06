What is your assessment on the performance of the equities and fixed income market in 2021 and what is the outlook for 2022?

Last year was quite interesting, actually, the market witnessed the rise in interest rate of the FGN bonds and also saw an increase in inflation before things started trending downwards.

So that led to yields actually going upwards. There was a slowdown in terms of volumes in the fixed income market, and obviously, as you know, when yields actually go up, prices come down. So, companies like insurance companies would have felt the heat or impact of those yields going up. And so, then there was a situation where people didn’t want to actually take those mark to market losses, as it were. For the banks, I think they were fine, they fared moderately okay.

I think that, coming into 2022, for the first half of the year, things should be fairly flat. I don’t think rates in particularly would rise significantly in the first quarter and maybe the early part of Q2. I think that, starting from the second half of the year, you might see some rate increases, which might lead to a depression in prices of those bonds.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this will then sort of portend, a good entry point if you wanted to get higher yields. So, I think that we should end the year maximum no more than 200 basis points above where interest rates open at the start of the year on the government bonds

A lot of young Nigerians presently fancy foreign equities as against Nigerian stocks, what do you think this trend portends for local equities market?

I see this as a fad personally and I think because people got burnt when they did margin lending or borrowed money to buy stocks in 2008 to 2009, for them, it’s like let me not get bitten a second time. So, that’s why people are pulling back.

ADVERTISEMENT

I believe that people will start looking at the world differently, come back to what they understand and in the long run, there will be a lot of consolidation even around the traditional stockbrokers that you find around because people will be a lot smarter in regards to how they put out stuff. I think that, all these FinTech’s giving access to foreign stocks will also consolidate, so, there will be fewer of them because profitability will drop significantly as a lot of them are not even yet profitable.

So, a lot of them will either consolidate or disappear completely. Then we will start having a real test of all of these things, because what happens is that, in Nigeria today, if you buy equity, you will have a CSCS account but the registrar in America does not know you who is local. So, what they are seeing is the conduit that you are using and that person is running something like an omnibus account over there. So, it is now a question of how does that play out against when things go wrong when people lose money and then become weary.

Are you saying there is a bubble in the fintech space?

I think that there is a bubble there and it is about to burst for most of the FinTech’s in Nigeria. Looking at what is happening in the country presently, Crowdyvest has come out to say that they don’t have money because Agric went bad and a lot of them have also said the same thing. The problem is that, the system is so interwoven and a lot of FinTech are not finance professionals.

If you look at most FinTechs, they are mostly young people who start just understanding tech and then they raise money. So, the way a finance firm will go through due process, a fintech would just give out money to random people without that level of depth and it is not malicious, they are actually doing a social good for the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if those people they are lending to are doing the right thing, then overall, it would be good for the country but those companies don’t have the resource to monitor those they lend to.

If this era of interest rate continues, a lot of these FinTechs will struggle to raise their series C or next rounds and when that happens, the house of cards will crumble. A few of them like Piggyvest that have raised a lot of money will be fine, but not all of them will be that fortunate to be able to absorb losses. That is why I believe there will be a lot of consolidation in that space.

With the federal government’s decision to continue fuel subsidy, creating a wider deficit in the budget, how would that impact on rates going forward?

My view of 2022 is that interest rates are going to end up higher but I think that could be controlled. There was a budget and with it comes two sides; there is the cost side and the revenue side and when you think about it, there are some components in the budget that always have to be paid, such as; salaries, recurrent expenditure and so on.

But when it comes to things like subsidies, the real problem is the contribution of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) would be significantly depressed because of the subsidy issue.

Yes, the lack of removal of subsidiary is going to lead an increase in rates. This would mean that there would be a controlled cap on how much money NNPC can contribute meaning that the government is going to borrow more. And by borrowing more, it means rates would go up.

But I’m saying that, they are not going to go as high as people might actually think because government has other tools which they can use to manage that amount of borrowing. Even though I think rates would go up, I am not sure it would go significantly higher beyond 200 to 300 basis point.

As elections approach, the usual trend shows decline in the equities market, especially, as FDIs take capital flight and local investors also take safety. Do you think this trend would continue?

The stock market base has more local player when you compare with FDIs, so, there is not going to be panic of let’s sell because we don’t know who is coming next. I think that impact would be significantly reduced. So, I don’t think it is a doomsday scenario for equities, I actually think that, for 2022, the stock market would be bullish and I’m actually fairly bullish on the Nigerian Stock market, I actually think it would actually outperform a lot of emerging market’s stock market.

And even if the interest rates go up, it is expected that people would rush towards that direction and not too much for equities which is the general overview. But what I’m saying is that, because the interest rate, if moved at 200 basis point, is still not that aggressive, that is also why I am optimistic on the stock market.