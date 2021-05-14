Chinmark group of companies has announced its business presence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This was contained in a statement signed by Chinmark’s Group general manager, Ms Anthonia Nwakonuche, and made available to journalists on Friday.

Nwakonuche said that the Chinmark Group chairman, Dr. Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah, who has carved a niche in the business world as financial analyst and business strategist rising from Africa, pioneered the global expansion and foreign trade of the conglomerates to Dubai.

The statement reads in part: “To further expand his reach beyond the Nigerian market, Dr Marksman has recently pioneered the global expansion and foreign trade of the Chinmark Group to Dubai, UAE where 5 subsidiaries – Chinmark Investments LCC, Chinmark Car Rentals LCC, Chinmark Medical Supplies LCC, Chinmark Food and Beverages Trading LCC, Chinmark Restaurant LCC runs operations simultaneously.

“Under his watch, the Chinmark Group has grown into the local and international market with Nigerian subsidiaries – Chinmark Homes and Shelters, FinAfrica Partnership, Chinmark Loans, Chinmark Executive Rides, Chinmark Medicals, Chinmark Agriculture, Chinmark Foods & Logistics and Chinmark Foundation.

“The Dubai office of the Chinmark Group is located at 2240B Business Central Towers, Dubai while the Dubai Restaurant is located at shop 5/6 Marina walkway, Marina Bay, Dubai and acts as the first foray into the Middle East and Asia as well as major global business communities”.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: s