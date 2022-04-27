A wire fraud suspect, Adedunmola Gbadegesin, was on Monday, April 26, 2022, extradited to the United States where he is wanted in a case of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

The offences contravened Title 18, US Code, Section 1349 and 1956 (h) and carries a maximum jail term of 20 years.

His extradition was coordinated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following a request from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, pursuant to a February 11, 2022 Order by Justice D.E Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/765/21, which granted a request to extradite the suspect to the United States to answer to criminal charges bordering on romance scam, wire fraud and money laundering.

Gbadegesin who was arrested on September 2, 2021, is alleged to have defrauded an America lady living in Kentucky, United States, of over $148,000.