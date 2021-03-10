BY ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM

Businessman and humanitarian, Aham Rochas has urged the Nigerian government to rethink the future and stop playing the catch-up game with developed nations.

He made this known during a media briefing at the Aham Rochas Group headquarters in Abuja recently.

According to him, the Nigerian government needs to be proactive and innovative in the quest to move Nigeria from an underdeveloped nation to a developed one.

He also expressed caution in respect to the increase in disparity and inequalities in the region which such policies can have a major effect on the populace if they aren’t carried along.

“I believe that the Nigerian government has to stop running a race already won by the west and look within to enable it chart a path for

Africa in building the future. Africa needs to embrace the future and has the capacity to set the pace for the rest of the world.

“Governments across Africa should think differently, rethink policies, structures and embrace technology differently while thinking about

what can work for us as Africans and resist the urge to absolutely copy systems of developed nations.”