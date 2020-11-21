Afrobeat is gradually becoming a genre of music on the global market even having its own charts on Spotify, audiomack and other streaming platforms. ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM reviews some of the most bankable artistes in 2020 whose songs didn’t disappoint

Even though there had been issues making the rounds on who would make the Top 10 Hottest Nigerian Artistes in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the #EndSara protest, it is only right to evaluate the successes of the artistes who have done well and are still making waves in 2020. However, your favourite artiste(s) might not be on the list, that doesn’t make them bad. This is from popular opinion from radom sampling.

Tems:

The 25-year-old singer, songwriter and producer, Tems (born Temilade Openiyi) has his powerful voice as the first thing to catch anyone’s attention. The vocal effort she puts into hitting difficult notes was an antithesis to the fast paced afropop sound that women superstars like Yemi Alade, Teni, and Niniola were releasing. Coming from the Nigerian music industry that’s had just a handful of women rise to the top, her breakout 2018 single “Mr Rebel” was a breath of fresh air. She has continued to show that she could match with any other artiste in the industry as many big names are now yearning to feature her on their songs. She was among those who made it to Wizkid’s album with a feature and didn’t disappoint. Her own songs are breath-taking and she’s also a strong force to be reckoned with today.

Burna Boy

The current LEADERSHIP Artiste of the Year is ‘Twice As Tall’ doing great in the industry. The album is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘African Giant’, and has been executively produced by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Bosede Ogulu and Burna Boy himself. It was largely recorded in Lagos, Nigeria during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The song has received much accolades and the features are crazy. His ’20:10:20′ vocal was an expression of his grief in a great song born from devastating circumstances of the #EndSars protest. He has been ‘Twice As Tall’ in 2020.

Rema

Rema is not just the Messiah of Don Jazzy’s record label, he is also Nigeria’s biggest youngster. Getting President Barrack Obama, Drake, Rihanna, and other prominent American artistes to vibe to his song only shows how hot he is. Rema is definitely one of the hottest Nigerian artistes in 2020.

Falz The Bhad Guy

One of the best things that has happened to the music industry is the coming of Falz, LEADERSHIP Artiste of the Year. One of the most talented rappers out there in Nigeria, Falz the bhad Guy dished out a new music video to “Johnny.” This dude has shown that being educated helps in putting down good vibes. Off from his #EndSars he samples some visuals from the EndSars protest and most especially the Lekki incident. ‘Johnny‘ is taken from ‘Moral Instruction‘, the 4th solo studio album by Falz TheBahdGuy released in 2019 which housed the Hit tracks; ‘Talk‘ & ‘Hypocrite‘ featuring Demmie Vee. He has done great in 2020.

Davido

DMW boss, Davido has shown that he is a force in the Nigerian music industry. Davido is one of the biggest artistes in Africa and also the most followed African celebrity on social media. His album “A Good Time” has been receiving accolades from fans, even though there has been mixed feelings. Nonetheless, 2020 is a good year for him.

Mayorkun

DMW recording artiste and Davido’s favourite, Mayorkun, is one of the hottest Nigerian musicians in 2020. His singles “Geng”, “Of Lagos” and recent collaboration with Jamopyper in “If No Be You” earned him a spot on this list. He’s been consistent fishing out great tunes and collaboration.

Omah Lay

Omah Lay is inarguably one the hottest Nigerian artiste in 2020. He came out just when no one expected him. His singles “You” and “Bad Influence” off his “Get Layd” debut EP got him a whole lot of fans within and outside the country. Omah Lay is just another artiste whose fame came like a flash of light.

Fireboy DML

YBNL’s Fireboy DML debut album ‘Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps’ retains its spot on afrobeat album charts across all digital platforms. It bears the record as the most streamed afrobeat album on audiomack after Burna boy’s ‘African Giant’ with over 60 million streams. Fireboy DML indeed has been on fire dishing out great tunes and remaining very consistent.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa savage RCA records singer has struggled to regain the buzz she got earlier in her career following break up with her talent manager/husband and departure from the Mavin records umbrella. Nevertheless, she still retains her spot as one of the most sought-after Nigerian artistes in 2020. She premiered her beautiful album tagged “Celia” in 2020.

Olamide

Though many people believe he is grounded by language, Olamide still has a whole lot brands and a huge fan base to boast of. Which Lagos concert will fail to have less than 40,000 fans if Olamide is billed to perform? Olamide is more like the quiet dude whose legacies go before his name. Olamide dished out a classic album “Carpe Diem” in 2020.