The sixth season of popular singing competition show, Nigerian Idol, premieres today, March 14, from 6pm on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the much anticipated show will open with a special airing of the most entertaining moments from the auditions which took place late last year. DStv and GOtv customers will get the chance to play judge during this pre-show by rating their performances and find out if their favourites made it to the Judges’ list when the main show begins on March 28th .

The Nigerian Idol platform provides a launch pad for young, talented Nigerians to achieve their dreams in music on the local and global stage. According to Africa Magic’s Channel director, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, over 3,600 young Nigerians auditioned to be on the show this season.

Sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno, the show which will be aired on DStv channel 198 & GOtv channel 29 will be hosted by the much-loved media personality, IK Osakioduwa, with superstar singer Seyi Shay, creative entrepreneur, Obi Asika and celebrity DJ, Sose as the Judges. The eventual winner of this season’s show will walk away with a recording contract with a leading record label and 50 million Naira worth of prizes.