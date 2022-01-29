Fans and viewers of the music reality show, Nigerian Idol are in for a thrilling moment as the new season will stream on Showmax across Africa and abroad in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Nigerian Idol will start airing the seventh season on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Viewers across these countries can follow all the excitement and drama from the auditions to the theatre week to the live shows, which begin on March 20, 2022, via the African streaming service.

Speaking on this development, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said: “Fans of Nigerian Idol in the United Kingdom, in Italy, in France, Australia and 23 other countries will be able to stream the talent show on Showmax. This is in addition to the series being available across Africa on the streaming service.”

The three-month-long music reality show will follow the lives of talented and aspiring musicians who undergo rigorous training to become the next music superstar. The winner will walk away with 100 Million Naira worth of prizes. This is the highest reward for any singing competition in Nigeria. In addition, Showmax will air highlights and audition processes from the Nigerian Idol season 7 show. Last year’s season is also available to watch on the streaming platform.

Showmax has built a strong slate of original African programming, with original Nigerian shows like ‘Ghana Jollof’, ‘I am LAYCON, Kenya’s ‘Baba Twins’ and award-winning Crime & Justice. Showmax’s latest Kenyan Original drama series ‘Single Kiasi’, which is based on the same format as Unmarried, with a Nairobi twist, premiered on 20 January!

