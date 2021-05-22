Nigerian international, Okechukwu Gabriel, has made his long awaited debut in the Japanese J1 League, during Saporro FC 0-0 draw against Kashima Alters after injury prevented him for some weeks.

The former Water FC of Abuja and Wydad Casablanca player signed a 4-years deal which worth $2million to joined the Japanese club in January.

He was introduced in the second half and wasted no time to showed what he is made up with good positioning and almost found the back of the nets, no thanks to good goalkeeping of Kashima Alters.

The titanic battle ended in a barren draw after both team failed to find the back of the net.

Recall that Water FC prodigy Adewale Oladoye made his own debut in Gent FC

2-0 victory over Standard Liege in Jupiler League on Tuesday.

It should be noted that Water FC of Abuja has produced players for the national teams.