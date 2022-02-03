A young Nigerian app developer, Mohammed Aliyu, has launched a new app known as ‘ShapClick’ to rival popular social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and other social applications.

ShapClick app is available on both App Store and Play Store for iPhone and Android users to download and register free of charge.

ShapClick is a Nigerian app developed with the aim to share news, photos, videos as well market goods and services to the teeming clickers around the world.

According to Mr Hyacinth Chinweuba, the app developer’s spokesperson, the social media app was launched on the November 22, 2021.

Chinweuba said ShapClick is an indigenous messaging application, which enables users to chat, make audio and video calls, unrestricted numbers of group chats as well shop for affordable and genuine products.

Chinweuba further stated that ShapClick is a social media application that enables people to connect to each other in communities, share videos and audios, stickers and files, blogging and also grow business.

“Some of the benefits of the app include being able to chat, share videos and files. The App is safe because more authentication has been put in place to protect end to end encryption of private chat between users,” he said.

He stated that the app is built in a way to protect users’ information and privacy.

With the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) putting mobile subscriptions as at June 2021 at 163 million, which has heavily relied on foreign messaging app that serve no local content as it were, ShapClick is positioned to bridge that gap.

Chinweuba said there is no doubt that Nigerians were hungry for a new technology and needed something different that can be called “our own”.

“We are not in ShapClick for revenue purposes, we are in it to solve a bigger problem and create employment in the country,” he added.