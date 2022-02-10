Nigerian/Lebanese restaurant, Le Chak is set for a grand opening in Abuja on February 11, 2022. The restaurant is open to serving both local and intercontinental cuisines to top and middle-class Nigerians.

Le Chak, located in Wuse 2 has a warm and alluring ambiance for fine dining and also pizza and grills spot.

The Manager, Akram Moukarim, during a food-testing session, said Le Chak is open to serving healthy and affordable food with a high standard of hospitality.

“One of the things that sets us apart from other restaurants is the ambiance and the hospitality that is projected towards our customers. We try to make them feel very much at home. We do our best to ensure they get top-notch services and treatment. We hope that we can target, high-class and middle-class clientele. Our mission and vision is to expand; so we are starting from here and hopefully, in the future, everything becomes bigger.”

Speaking on the cuisines, he said; “We create most of our dishes and everything that comes out of our kitchen. We prepare Nigerian, Chinese, Lebanese, European foods, and other foods from around the world.

On the prices, he said; “Our prices are quite affordable and pocket-friendly from our drinks to foods. There are a few items that are on the medium-high side.

On the commissioning, he said after the grand opening, the restaurant will have specific kinds of dishes that will be created on specific days.

“Every day we will have a new Chef’s special, so each day you come it’s something different. And will have a new kind of menu that every month or quarter it changes to something totally different. So, it’s best that when that happens it will be a long while before they can have it again. We also offer delivery services to cover a large part of Abuja.

Le Chak’s Public Relations Manager, and MD, Spadez Management and PR Ltd, Obianuju Asika, while speaking said the ambiance of the restaurant is just right, calming and friendly and the food, healthy and affordable.

While commending the Manager, she said; “The Manager is the life of the restaurant. One thing I notice is how he will always go around to ‘greet’ his customers, which you don’t see in most restaurants. You would always want to go back there. It’s a beautiful restaurant that caters to every kind of foods.

Le Chak also has a swimming pool with space for poolside parties, pizza grill, and a karaoke session.