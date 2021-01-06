BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The leadership of Nigerian Legion , Osun State Chapter on Wednesday lauded the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for its continuous support for members of the Legion

They also commended the governor for the tremendous achievements recorded by his administration in the last two years.

This is just as Governor Adegboyega Oyetola extolled the onerous roles and supreme sacrifice of the security agents to continually ensure peaceful coexistence, unity and togetherness in the country.

The Nigerian Legion spoke through its State Chairman, Comrade Oladimeji Olalere, at the launch of 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem held at the Government House, Osogbo.

Comrade Olalere said the administration had done well in all the sectors of the economy as manifested in the myriad infrastructure development springing up across the nooks and crannies of the state.

He described the two years of the administration as most impactful not only to the members of the Legion but also to the generality of the citizens of the State.

In his remarks, Governor Adegboye Oyetola applauded the nation’s security operatives for standing firm to ensure adequate protection of the nation’s territorial integrity and collective security and safety of the citizenry.

He acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the Nigerian Armed Forces to nation building, particularly their avowed commitment to containing the activities of terrorists and bandits across the nation.

Oyetola, represented by his Deputy, Benedict Alabi, described Armed Forces Remembrance Day as a day that affords a unique opportunity to publicly salute the courage and extol the onerous roles of the outstanding patriots whose preoccupation is the protection of the territorial integrity of the nation; and the collective security and safety of the citizens