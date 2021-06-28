The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has said that Nigeria’s maritime trade is facing huge threat due to the increasing war risk insurance premium paid by Nigeria-bound vessels.

Advertisements





Speaking during a media briefing at the weekend, the director-general, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, expressed worry over the continued collection, since the deployment of the integrated national security and waterways protection infrastructure also known as the deep blue project.

Jamoh while reacting to the response of the Lloyd’s List Intelligence, a specialist business information service dedicated to the global maritime community, on his earlier call for review of the high insurance base over improved security conditions in the region, argued that with the deployment of the maritime assets, continued collection is unjustifiable as maritime crimes such as kidnapping, robbery, piracy have reduced drastically.

The NIMASA DG, who acknowledged that Nigeria’s reputation has been in question because of the incessant attack in the Gulf of Guinea prior to the deployment of the deep blue assets, urged the international community to go back to the bench mark and tick areas where the country has done well in other to remove the war risk premium

He further said, since the deployment of the deep blue project assets in February, there has been a steady decline in piracy attacks in the Nigerian waters on a monthly basis.

He informed that in February, the country recorded zero attack, while in March; the country recorded just one attack.

Jamoh further assured that the agency would continue to eliminate the stigma given to Nigeria since the deployment of the deep blue asset, adding that the agency will continue to have sleepless night until the country is free from piracy.

Giving breakdown on the equipment and personnel to combat piracy in the gulf of guinea, the NIMASA DG said that over 600 personnel have been trained to combat and fight pirates, aside the C4I and other deep blue asset gadgets.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him: “We are trying to eliminate the stigma given to Nigeria since we have achieved this milestone. With the deployment of the deep blue project assets in February, there has been a steady decline in attacks on the Nigerian waters.

”The international community should consider not charging Nigeria war risk insurance charges, they need to go back to the bench mark and tick where we have done well and remove the war risk insurance premium.

“If today, they remove the war risk insurance, each and every Nigerian will benefit from it. We therefore urge the international shipping community to rethink the issue of war risk insurance on cargo bound for our ports. Nigeria has demonstrated enough commitment towards tackling maritime insecurity

”For us we will continue to have sleepless night until we ensured that Nigeria is free from piracy” he assured.

“It is significant that critical stakeholders in the world shipping community, like Lloyd’s List, recognise Nigeria’s efforts to make the Gulf of Guinea safe and secure for seafarers and ships,” the director general said.