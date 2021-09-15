International Press Institute (IPI) will kickstart its annual world congress for journalists in Vienna, Austria, on Wednesday.

In a statement, IPI said the congress would hold both virtual and physical meetings for over 2,000 members and ends on Friday.

“Some members representing Nigeria are Raheem Adedoyin whose appointment to the Executive Board of the respectable body will be ratified at the congress, Folu Olamiti member of the IPI Board of Trustees Nigeria chapter and chairman of the Church of Nigeria Advent Cable Network Nigeria Television, ACNNTV and Dapo Olorunyomi, chairman/chief executive officer of Premium Times. He is also one of the panelists at the congress.

“This year’s congress is coming two years after the last one held in Geneva. Last year’s congressional could not hold because of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of the topics to be discussed are: Innovation in Distribution of News on Messaging Platforms; Think Globally, Report Locally: The Future of News is Local,” the statement said.