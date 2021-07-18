The Nigerian Navy has stressed the importance of deploying more intelligence in military operations, saying Operation Awkward also known as Olusho was launched to tackle sundry crimes on waterways within the South West region.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa, said the exercise was launched to effectively tackle the rising insecurity aggravated by cultism, kidnapping, herder-farmers clashes and secessionist threats rocking the country .

He stated that the operation comprised air elements, surface elements and underwater elements to test and see how ready the nation is in case of a threat to the security of the base.

Gbassa said, “One thing that must be made clear is that all military operations are based on intelligence so there is no exception to this, though, there is no practical intelligence to show that this base is under attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The operation is just for us to test the readiness of our men and the entire ship’s company.

“I would score the men very high, the level of response starting from the divers that went underwater to check around the underwater aspect of the ship’s to the surface elements.”